Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $189.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

