Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 419,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 118.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,086,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 477.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 97,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Halliburton stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

