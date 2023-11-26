Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

