Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 18,473 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $236.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.26.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

