Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.13 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,917 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.