Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

