Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $120.50

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,739,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 142.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

