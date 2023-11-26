Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$35.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$26.66 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.37 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

