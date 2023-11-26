Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 270 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,981,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

