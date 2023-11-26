Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after buying an additional 494,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average of $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

