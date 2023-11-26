Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 95,041 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,567. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

