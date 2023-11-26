Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 4.81% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,010,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 364,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,695. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

