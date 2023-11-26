Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $30.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,083 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

