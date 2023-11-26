Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

