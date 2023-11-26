Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 76,621 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. United Airlines comprises 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

