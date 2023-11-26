Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,459. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

