Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries comprises approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in UFP Industries by 113.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $744,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.78. 103,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

