Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Gartner makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.85. 159,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $432.69.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

