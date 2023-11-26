Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $4,799,639.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,869,147.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $4,799,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,869,147.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,301 shares of company stock worth $18,516,781. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. 135,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

