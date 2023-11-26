Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

