Capital International Investors Has $1.30 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $191.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

