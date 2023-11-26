Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.