Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

