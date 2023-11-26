Celestia (TIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.19 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Celestia has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00014823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $815.04 million and approximately $124.19 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,005,698,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,742,158 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,005,479,452.054775 with 146,522,979.804775 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.7289012 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $119,775,726.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

