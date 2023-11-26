Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.73.

Shares of CHK opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

