Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

