Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,219.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,951.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,987.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,225.00. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

