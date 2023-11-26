CIBC Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,796 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 70.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 680,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 281,486 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

