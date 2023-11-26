Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.