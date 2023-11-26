Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $50,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

