CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNX opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

