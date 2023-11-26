Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

CCU stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.