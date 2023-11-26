Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 24,000 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up approximately 0.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 380,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

