Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,312 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up 10.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 5.08% of Algoma Steel Group worth $37,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 162,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,443. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.