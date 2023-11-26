Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $693,000 Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,058 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group makes up about 0.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Alta Equipment Group worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,072.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

