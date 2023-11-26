Contrasting Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68% Flotek Industries 1.85% -22.76% -9.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -4.16 Flotek Industries $194.09 million 0.61 -$42.31 million ($1.70) -2.35

ASP Isotopes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flotek Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats ASP Isotopes on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.