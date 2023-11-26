Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

