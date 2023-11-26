Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $288.69 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00026267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and $288.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004950 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 154.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,720,098 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

