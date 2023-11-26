CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
