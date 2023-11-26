CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

