Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.18 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $10.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00026641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

