Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.50. 585,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,234. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

