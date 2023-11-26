Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $370,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 210,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

