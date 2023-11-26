Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $68,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

