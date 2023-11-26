Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. Embecta has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Embecta will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

