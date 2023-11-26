Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Holdings Decreased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031,371 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $69,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 143.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 8,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $153,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,187,321.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.