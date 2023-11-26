EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EQT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in EQT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 22.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 26.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

