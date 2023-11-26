Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

