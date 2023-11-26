Fei USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,984.29 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $158,984.29 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.55 or 1.00000806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,829,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,829,212.62965583 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.01814416 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $178,221.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

