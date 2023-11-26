Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435.92 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $435.92 million and $59.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 137.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,927,297 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

