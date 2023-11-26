Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lessened by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 4.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.81% of Fiserv worth $644,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $125.80. 1,111,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

